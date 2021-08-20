One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur

One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The car, going from Hongo of Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur to Nidang in Spiti, was in an accident on Kaza Main Road at 7:30 AM, sources stated.

A woman was killed while two others were injured in the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

