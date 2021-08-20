One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur
By ANI | Published: August 20, 2021 12:16 PM2021-08-20T12:16:51+5:302021-08-20T12:25:02+5:30
One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
Next
One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The car, going from Hongo of Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur to Nidang in Spiti, was in an accident on Kaza Main Road at 7:30 AM, sources stated.
A woman was killed while two others were injured in the accident.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app