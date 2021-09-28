One Naxal killed, weapons recovered in Jharkhand

One Naxal was killed and an officer of the Jaguar unit of Jharkhand police was injured in an exchange of fire at Latehar , said the sources in the Jharkhand Police.

After the gun battle, weapons were also recovered. More details are awaited on the developments.

Earlier this year on March 4, three jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), the special unit of the State Police Department, had lost their lives and two others had sustained injuries in the IED blast planted by Naxals.

( With inputs from ANI )

