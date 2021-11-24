One of the three terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh identified as top TRF commander

One of the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a top The Resistance Front (TRF) commander.

Speaking to ANI, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "One of the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh has been identified as Mehran, a top TRF commander who was involved in the killing of two teachers and other civilians in the city."

"Identity of others is being ascertained," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

