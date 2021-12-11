One seriously hurt in two cases of moral policing in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada, Dec 11 In a disturbing development, two moral policing cases have been reported from Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in the past 24 hours. The police arrested two persons in connection with one case on Saturday.

In both the cases, the miscreants targeted couples and assaulted them. One of the victims who suffered head injuries after being hit by a bottle has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

Video clips of one of the incidents have gone viral on social media.

In the first incident, a group of youth on Friday evening waylaid a car going towards Malluru in which a young man from Advarpadu was traveling with his female friend, who belonged to a different religion.

After stopping the car, the youth asked the man as to why was he traveling with a girl belonging to another religion. Soon an argument broke out, following which the youth assaulted the man with bottles and escaped. The victim has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be serious.

In another incident, a boy and a girl, studying at a private college near Vamanjoor, were traveling to Udupi on a bus. Accusing the boy of misbehaving with the girl, the conductor of the bus and a group of vigilantes traveling in the same bus assaulted the boy.

Later, they were made to board different buses by the accused. The video of this incident has gone viral.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said on Saturday that the police have taken up the assault case invlovling the bus conductor and others suo moto.

He said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

