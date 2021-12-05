One sharp shooter of Nandu gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Special Cell of Delhi Police have arrested one Deepak Dhankar, a sharp shooter of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang for his alleged involvement in a number of cases including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, robbery/dacoity and extortion cases.

DCP Jasmeet Singh said that the accused recently jumped interim bail and committed several crimes. The team had been working on him for a long time. Finally, acting on a tip-off, he was held from Kakrola Road in New Delhi. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges was recovered from him.

"Deepak Dhankar was absconding for 6 months after jumping interim bail in sensational murder case of Srikishan, Manjeet Mahal's father in village Mitraon, Najafgarh, Delhi in a gang rivalry," said Singh.

The official said that the accused tried to run away by taking out the pistol and aiming it at police personnel but he was overpowered by the team.

Deepak Dhankar is a highly dreaded member of notorious Kapil Sangwan gang. Manjeet Mahal, another notorious gangster is having a fierce rivalry with Kapil Sangwan gang.

More than 8 persons have so far lost their lives in this rivalry between the gangs of Kapil Sangwan and Manjeet Mahal in south west Delhi in the last 6 years. Deepak Dhankar was on interim bail in the murder case of father of Manjeet Mahal but he did not surrender even after expiry of the bail period. Later an NBW was issued against him.

Deepak Dhankar also disclosed that he was planning to eliminate Manjeet Mahal in judicial custody while being produced in courts with the help of members of his gang. He has told that he had procured the arms and ammunition for the purpose of the murder of Manjeet Mahal and his brother Sanjay Mahal.

