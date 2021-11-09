One stabbed to death allegedly over affair in Delhi's RK Puram

Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered a body of a youth who had been missing for the last nine days from the RK Puram area in the national capital.

Vijender, the deceased had been missing since November 1.

Police arrested the accused today.

According to Delhi Police, there was a rift between Vijender and the accused over a girl due to which he allegedly stabbed to death the man.

Police got the clue of the accused after the deceased's brother informed that Vijender and the accused were seen together on November 1.

On interrogation, the accused confessed that he had stabbed Vijender and dumped his body in Madanpur Khadar.

An investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor