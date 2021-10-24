Only 31 pc of India's population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Asaduddin Owaisi

Days after India administered 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre saying that only 31 per cent of the people in the country are fully vaccinated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says that 100 crore people got COVID-19 vaccination. However, only 31 per cent of the people are fully vaccinated in India so far," the AIMIM president at a rally in Kithore on Saturday.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. Months ahead of the elections, the AIMIM claimed that Dalits and Muslims face the most injustices in Uttar Pradesh and asked them to beware of the politics of the leaders.

"After Dalits, Muslims face the most injustices in the state. Be aware that leaders of different parties will come and ask you for votes as before, they will become your sympathizers," said Owaisi.

Recently, the AIMIM chief had taken a dig at the Prime Minister's remark on VIP culture in the vaccination campaign and alleged that the Centre left the state and the people to their fate and changed their COVID-19 vaccine policy only after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Central government ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, "We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination programme and everyone is treated equally."

On October 21, India achieved the landmark target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

( With inputs from ANI )

