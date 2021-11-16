Operation milap: Delhi Police helps missing boy from Gwalior reunite with his family

A 15-year-old boy from Gwalior was reunited by Delhi Police after he was spotted roaming around by a patrolling team near Sarai Kale Khan red light here in the national capital.

Constable Shankar and Constable Manish were on patrolling duty on the intervening night of November 12-13, they spotted the boy on a bicycle roaming near Sarai Kale Khan red light. He was shivering due to cold weather, informed Delhi Police

"Boy ran away from his home in Gwalior due to undue restrictions and now he was detoured. He didn't know any way to go. He reached Delhi after covering a distance of around 350 km before being spotted by the staff of Police Post Sarai Kale Khan, Police Station Sunlight Colony," said police in an official statement.

As per the official statement, during the course of the investigation, it was found that an FIR was registered under Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) on October 11 at Maharajpura Police Station in Gwalior. The child's father was contacted and the child was safely handed over to his father in the presence of his uncle.

"The team of Police Post Sarai Kale Khan under selfless operation not only resulted in family reunions but also fulfilled the motive of 'Operation Milap'," reads the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

