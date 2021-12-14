Oppn floor leaders to meet at 10 am today to discuss strategy for winter session

A meeting of Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 10 am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

