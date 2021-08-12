Opposition members demand caste-based census, reservation beyond 50 pc limit during debate on OBC bill in Rajya Sabha

The debate in the Rajya Sabha on the constitution amendment bill to enable states to prepare and maintain their list of socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs) saw opposition members raise demands for raising the ceiling on reservation beyond 50 per cent, caste-based census and filling the backlog of vacancies.

Some members also pitched for reservation in the private sector.

Several opposition members pressed the government to include a provision in the bill itself that the states can give reservation beyond 50 per cent.

"Add one sentence, that the state government can give (reservation) beyond 50 per cent," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Noting that the number of PSUs was coming down, he said they will support any government move to extend reservations in the private sector.

Bahujan Samaj Party member Ramji said that the party has always stood for OBCs.

He also demanded reservation in the private sector.

The demand for an increase in the cap on the reservation and for a caste-based census was also raised by Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was unanimously passed by Rajya Sabha as the opposition had said that it will cooperate with the government for the passage of the bill in a break from its continuing protests over various other issues including alleged surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The bill was unanimously passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday following a division.

The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session of parliament. The session commenced on July 19.

With inputs from ANI

