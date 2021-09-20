Opposition needs to introspect on "irresponsible" statements on vaccination drive: JP Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda on Monday slammed the opposition parties for their "irresponsible" statements on Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country and said that they need to introspect as India recently broke the world record with 2.5 crore inoculations being done on a single day.

"On the day, where vaccination was 2.5 crore, the silence of the opposition parties and along with this, the statements of the opposition parties during the last year on vaccination, they must introspect. The opposition must introspect on the irresponsible and laughable statements. I don't want to remind you of those statements," Nadda said.

The BJP national president said this after his visit to the vaccination centre at the All India Institute of Medical Institute (AIIMS) here. He was accompanying Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"More than 80 crore people have been vaccinated. On the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, the world's record of vaccination was broken. I want to thank the doctors, frontline workers, paramedics, staff nurses. I want to thank the medical fraternity, Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and his team, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria to make this vaccination drive successful."

Nadda also interacted with the people who had come to get themselves vaccinated and also interacted with the frontline health workers at the vaccination centre and congratulated them on their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore jabs in a single day.

India has administered over 80.85 crore vaccine doses under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor