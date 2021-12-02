Opposition party leadership needs to change as UPA no longer exists: TMC leader Derek O' Brien

Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress Party leader Derek O Brien on Thursday reiterated West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'there is no UPA' remark stating that the Opposition party leadership needs to realise that the political alliance that came to power at the centre in 2004 does not exist today.

O'Brien's remarks came after Banerjee's remark during her recent Mumbai visit after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, which sparked controversy.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.

"A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the senior-most leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA," the West Bengal CM said.

"We think where there is no concept of UPA, there has to be a fresh start," O'Brien told reporters at a press conference here on being asked whether TMC thinks that the leadership of opposition parties needs to change.

However, he pointed out that TMC is still a part of the Opposition front in Parliament over suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha and other issues.

The Rajya Sabha MP added, "in democracy, people will have different opinions we will keep sharing our opinion. We do not have to counter everything."

Meanwhile, Congress Digvijaya Singh while reacting to Banerjee's UPA remark said, "Our fight is against the ruling party (BJP). Those who want to join us should come with us and those who don't want to join us are free to do so...can any political alliance formed against BJP be without the participation of Congress".

( With inputs from ANI )

