Oscar Fernandes was dedicated organisation builder at all levels, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of party leader Oscar Fernandes and said his humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said Oscar Fernandes championed the cause of labour and underprivileged.

"A Congressman to the core, a veteran parliamentarian, a sensitive minister who championed the cause of labour and underprivileged, a dedicated organisation builder at all levels and an individual firmly anchored in the grassroots, Oscar Fernandes was all of this and much more," she said.

"His humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. His demise is a huge loss for each and every Congress worker and indeed for the entire country. I salute this remarkable colleague who enriched our lives and made so many contributions. My heartfelt condolences to his family," she said.

Oscar Fernandes passed away in Mangaluru hospital on Monday. He was 80. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment of head injury and surgery was performed to remove a clot from his brain.

( With inputs from ANI )

