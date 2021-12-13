Out of 2 lakh people arrested in Delhi every year, 85 pc commit crimes for first time: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that every year 2 lakh people are arrested in Delhi and out of this, 85 per cent are those who commit crimes for the first time.

Asthana was speaking at the Community policing event 'Unnati'. He said, "Unnati's main aim is to bring back the children caught in the crime to the mainstream. This is being done with a private partnership. More than 7,000 people have been trained and had been brought back into the mainstream. This initiative is giving training sessions and providing them jobs."

Asthana added, "Those who are caught committing a crime for the first time, it is the responsibility of the police that we have to separate them so that we can stop the increasing crime in the society."

The Delhi Police Commissioner further informed that earlier the response time was 7 minutes, now it has been reduced to 3 minutes. "We are all working in maintaining the law and order. The introduction of the PCR vans and the policemen has helped us a lot in patrolling.

( With inputs from ANI )

