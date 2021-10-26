Over 107.22 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that over 107.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 107.22 crore (1,07,22,96,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," it said.

The ministry said that 12,37,18,504 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

