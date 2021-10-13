Over 13 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India in last 24 hours

As many as 13,25,399 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

As per information shared by the research body, the total samples tested for the presence of the COVID-19 virus mounted to 58,63,63,442.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases with over 11 lakh tests conducted across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor