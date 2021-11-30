Over 1.33 crore Indian nationals living in foreign countries, government informs Lok Sabha

The government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1.33 crore Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

"As per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries," Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply on Tuesday.

"1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship and citizenship of other countries in 2017; 1,34,561 in 2018, a total of 1,44,017 in 2019, a total of 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,297 in 2021 up to 30th September," he said in response to another query.

The minsiter also said that Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens.

"Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," he added.

The minister was responding to queries by Congress MP Hibi Eden.

( With inputs from ANI )

