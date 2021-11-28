Over 135 cr COVID vaccine doses supplied to States, UTs so far

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that more than 135 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to the States and Union Territories (UTs) through the Centre (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

The Ministry also said that over 22.83 crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

"1,35,94,88,700 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 22,83,05,346 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Ministry said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Meanwhile, 121.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

As many as 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were recorded across India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

