Over 138 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

More than 138 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

"More than 138 crores (1,38,46,29,010) vaccine doses have been provided to States or Union Territories so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said.

"More than 22.78 crores (22,78,95,731) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States or Union Territories to be administered," it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

( With inputs from ANI )

