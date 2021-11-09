Over 200 local made IEDs recovered from India-Myanmar border at Moreh in Manipur

Over 200 local made IEDs weighing about 282.5 kg were recovered by 43 Assam Rifles from India-Myanmar Border at Moreh in Manipur, police informed on Monday.

According to the information received from Moreh Police Station, all the IEDs and Cortex have been handed over to the police station for further legal proceedings.

( With inputs from ANI )

