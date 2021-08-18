Over 200 people from West Bengal stranded in Afghanistan, Centre must arrange for their safe return: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that over 200 people from West Bengal are stranded in Afghanistan and the Centre must immediately make arrangements for their safe return.

Briefing mediapersons at Nabanna, the chief minister said, "More than 200 people from Darjeeling, Terai and Kalimpong are stranded in Afghanistan. Our Chief Secretary has written to External Affairs Ministry in this regard. The government must immediately make arrangements for their safe return to the country."

Asked about her stance on the Afghanistan crisis and the Government of India's immigration policy, Banerjee said, "It is a sensitive matter. It is the domain of the External Affairs Ministry. There are several aspects in the matter like Taliban, America, China and Russia. Let the Government of India react."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further slammed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura for alleged anarchy in the state.

"There is no law and order in Tripura. It is total hooliganism there. They cannot stop TMC by doing these things. TMC will form the next government. The Governor of Tripura does not give appointments to TMC leaders."

Taking a dig at Jagdeep Dhankhar, she said, "West Bengal Governor discusses every issue with BJP leaders in the evening everyday."

West Bengal Chief Minister said the people in the state are facing problems in getting the benefit of direct transfer of money of several welfare schemes to their bank accounts.

"United Bank of India was the leading bank in West Bengal. The central government suddenly amalgamated with Punjab National Bank. Automatically, the IFSC codes of branches got changed. Moreover, they are issuing a new code. We do not have any issue with Punjab National Bank but there should not be any language barrier. People are facing problems. The bank should appoint staff who know Bengali language. The amounts are not being credited to their bank accounts," she explained.

The chief minister also informed that a team of four ministers will visit the national capital next week to submit a representation to NITI Aayog with the demand of master plans for Digha, Sundarban and Ghatal.

"We are sending four ministers to Delhi next week to meet the Irrigation Minister and NITI Aayog. There have been long-standing demands for master plans for Ghatal, Digha and Sundarban. We also demand the reform of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). It is due to DVC that flood situation arises," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

