Over 2kg heroin seized in Assam's Guwahati, 2 held
By ANI | Published: September 2, 2021 03:07 PM2021-09-02T15:07:44+5:302021-09-02T16:42:51+5:30
Guwahati Police arrested two people and seized over 2.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession on Thursday.
"Big Success in #WarOnDrugs ! Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth Rs 17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank. Two apprehended - Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal Further operation is on," tweeted Guwahati Police.
Police have registered and further probing the matter.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor