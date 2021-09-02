Over 2kg heroin seized in Assam's Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati Police arrested two people and seized over 2.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession on Thursday.

"Big Success in #WarOnDrugs ! Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth Rs 17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank. Two apprehended - Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal Further operation is on," tweeted Guwahati Police.

Police have registered and further probing the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

