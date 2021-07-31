Over 3.14 Cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs, private hospitals, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that over 3.14 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are presently available with the states, Union Territories (UTs), and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered.

"More than 3.14 Cr (3,14,57,081) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry said in a press release.

Further, the ministry stated that it has provided more than 48.78 crore, through all sources, while 68,57,590 Covid vaccine doses are in pipeline.

"Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 45,82,60,052 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," the release stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor