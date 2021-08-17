Over 50 pc population in Kerala received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 50 per cent population in Kerala has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, informed state Health Minister Veena George on Monday.

While speaking to the media, the minister said, "According to the projected population of 3.54 crore by 2021, 50.25 per cent (1,77,88,931) have been vaccinated with the first dose. The target was achieved within 213 days of the start of vaccination in the state on January 16."

George lauded health workers, officials, people's representatives and other volunteers who have been working for the state's vaccination drive.

"So far, a total of 2,45,13,225 people in the state have received the vaccine. Of these, 1,77,88,931 were given the first dose and 67,24,294 were given the second dose. 50.25 per cent were given the first dose and 19 per cent received the second dose.

The miniser said according to the population over the age of 18, as many as 61.98 per cent were given the first dose while 23.43 per cent received the second dose.

"This is much higher than the national average. Moreover, the percentage of second dose recipients is more than double the national average," she added.

"Women are the leading recipients of the vaccine. The first and second doses, 1,27,53,073, were administered to women and 1,17,55,197 to men, respectively. About 75,27,242 doses were given to those between 18 and 44 years of age, 83,31,459 doses to those between 45 and 60 years of age, and 86,54,524 doses to those over 60 years of age," George said.

Earlier, on Monday, a central government team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and assured all possible help from the Centre.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,79,155 active cases of COVID-19, while 18,601 people have succumbed to the infection so far in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor