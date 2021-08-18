Over 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

The Central government on Wednesday said over 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the states and Union Territories (UT) till date, while 18,62,530 doses will be handed over soon.

"More than 57.88 crore (57,88,90,150) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 18,62,530 doses are in the pipeline," said a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages was recorded to be 55,11,64,635 doses, as per data available at 8 am today.

Further, the ministry informed that over 94 lakh unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states, UTs and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered.

"More than 94 lakh (94,03,637) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

