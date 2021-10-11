Over 58 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

Published: October 11, 2021 09:41 AM

The testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and so far India has conducted 58,36,31,490 tests, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

As per ICMR, of the total testing done so far 10,35,797 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, which is the lowest in 209 days.

Meanwhile, 95.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

