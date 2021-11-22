Over 63 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

Published: November 22, 2021

Over 63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country, with more than 7 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday.

"Total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 21 stands at 63,25,24,259. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India reported 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,510 recoveries and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

