Over 63 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 09:31 AM2021-11-22T09:31:35+5:302021-11-22T09:40:18+5:30
Over 63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country, with more than 7 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday.
"Total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 21 stands at 63,25,24,259. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India reported 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,510 recoveries and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
