Over 82 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The ministry also added that over 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a single day, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 82 crore landmark milestone (82,57,80,128) today. More than 68 lakh (68,26,132) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry's release read.

India today reported 26,115 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The nationwide tally has now reached 3,35,04,534, while with 252 new fatalities the death toll stands at 4,45,385.

The active cases have declined to 3,09,575, which is the lowest in 184 days, and now comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. With 34,469 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 3,27,49,574.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. Since then, the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

To ramp up the speed of vaccination, the 'new phase of universalisation' of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

