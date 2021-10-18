Over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours

Over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

With 9,89,493 tests conducted on Sunday to detect the presence of the virus in the population, the cumulative tests conducted so far crossed 59.19 crores.

A total of 59,19,24,874 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

