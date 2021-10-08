Over 93.90 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 93.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The ministry also added that over 71 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a single day, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

"With the administration of 71,75,744 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 93.90 crores (93,90,86,001) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor