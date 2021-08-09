Owaisi gives adjournment notice in LS over construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday over the Mahapanchayat held to oppose the construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka.

He further said that at the Mahapanchayat, speeches were made and slogans rose against Muslim citizens and it is important to adjourn the business to discuss this matter because Delhi has witnessed communal violence just last year.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:-On August 6, 2021, in Dwarka, Delhi a 'Mahapanchayat' was organised to oppose construction of a proposed Haj House. At the Mahapanchayat, speeches were made and slogans were raised against Muslim citizens. On Sunday a gathering at Jantar Mantar raised genocidal slogans against Muslim citizens. No action has been taken against organisers/participants of either of the gatherings. Since law and order, Police are the responsibility of GoI and since Delhi has witnessed communal violence just last year, it's important to adjourn business to discuss this matter of urgent public importance," AIMIS chief said in the notice.

Owaisi taking to Twitter further alleged that even demanding justice and legal action has become a joke.

"Circumstances have become such that even demanding justice and legal action has become a joke. This should be discussed in the Lok Sabha today, Wazir-e-Dakhla should be held accountable. I have given notice of the adjournment motion in accordance with the rules of the Lok Sabha on this issue," he tweeted.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that on Sunday slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar against Muslims, which is 20 minutes away from PM's residence.

"Last year, Modi's minister chanted the slogan "shoot" and soon after, there was an open massacre of Muslims in northeast Delhi. How can a Muslim in India feel safe seeing such crowds and such slogans?" Owaisi asked.

AIMIM chief also criticized Delhi Police for not taking action against the people who raised slogans against Muslims at the Jantar Mantar.

"After all, what is the secret of the growing courage of these hooligans? They know that the Modi government stands with them. On July 24, the Central government under National Security Act (NSA) had given the Delhi Police the right to detain any person. Yet the Delhi Police is quietly watching the spectacle," he added.

According to Delhi Police sources, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons after a video emerged showing inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during a march for "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" yesterday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor