Owner of Bindroo Medicate, who was fired upon by terrorists in J-K, dies

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that the owner of Bindroo Medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo, who had been fired upon by terrorists near Iqbal Park in Srinagar, has succumbed to injuries.

The police, in a statement, said that Lal was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway, said the police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

