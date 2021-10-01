Paddy procurement in Haryana, Punjab to start from Oct 11

The Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday, widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states.

"The maximum temperature at most of the places has also been recorded below normal due to the downpour. Because of the untimely rains, the maturity of paddy grains is delayed. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, rainfall during September is 77 per cent and 139 per cent above normal in Punjab and Haryana respectively," read the release.

As per the release, the Haryana government wrote to the ministry intimating about the untimely rain and requested for relaxation in moisture content in the paddy.

"On the basis of moisture content check by FCI's regional offices at Punjab and Haryana, it was reported that paddy samples are having moisture ranging from 18 per cent to 22 per cent in Punjab and 18.2 per cent to 22.7 per cent in Haryana against the permissible limit of 17 per cent," it read.

"Accordingly, to save farmers from the inconvenience and to protect farmers' interests, the Government of India decided that procurement of paddy under MSP operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and advised all agencies to gear up to help farmers," it added.

The ministry further said that the decision to start the procurement of paddy under MSP is in the overall interest of farmers and consumers as well so as to accept paddy stock to ensure quality procurement for millions of consumers under PDS of the National Food Security Programme.

