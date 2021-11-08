Padma Awardees get clicked with President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi

Soon after the Padma Awards ceremony concluded on Monday, all the awardees posed with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a group photograph.

"President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," tweeted the President of India along with the group photo.

Prior to this, President conferred Padma awards to 119 Padma Awardees today at the 2020 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are conferred with the honour posthumously and one is a transgender awardee.

