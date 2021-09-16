Pak-backed terror module busted: 6 terrorists had planned a blast during Navratri

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module to carry out bombings and other terrorist activities in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi Police arrested 6 terrorists on Tuesday. One of the arrested terrorists is a resident of Dharavi in ​​Mumbai's Sion area. The name of the suspected terrorist is Jan Mohammad Ali Mohammad Sheikh. All of them are being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and shocking information has come to light. Delhi Police, along with central agencies, have succeeded in dismantling Pakistani terrorist ISI modules. An interrogation of the arrested terrorists has revealed that they were planning to carry out an explosion during Navratri.

According to sources in the Delhi Police Special Cell, the terrorists were trained to blast railway lines and bridges. In addition, crowded places were also their target. According to sources, the militants had gone to Pakistan for training, but there was no such stamp on their passports. They had chosen the sea route. They had also changed boat on the way from Oman to Pakistan. A meeting on the arrested terrorists will be held at the Home Ministry in Delhi tomorrow. There are likely to be more shocking revelations. Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were the targets of the terrorists. The terrorists had planned to detonate an oil tanker in a crowded place.