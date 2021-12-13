Pak intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 13 A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the R.S. Pura sector of Jammu, officials said on Monday.

"Alert BSF troops neutralized a lady Pakistani intruder last night," BSF said.

The BSF said that troops noticed suspicious movement in the R.S. Pura area and warned the intruder many times not to cross the International Border (IB), but the intruder kept running towards the Border Fencing aggressively.

"Alert BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt," the BSF said.

