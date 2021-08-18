Pakistan ISI's 'Mission Afghanistan' completed; movements on border increased, India on alert

Pakistan's true face has been revealed again after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Trucks carrying weapons from Afghanistan are now arriving in Pakistan. According to sources, trucks loaded with weapons are coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Hundreds of trucks carrying weapons have crossed the Pakistani border into Afghanistan since August 16, security officials said.

According to reports, the ISI's mission in Afghanistan has been completed after the Taliban took complete control of the country. That is why the weapons that Pakistan sent to help the Taliban are being called back to Pakistan. According to intelligence sources, the Taliban was believed to be receiving help from Pakistan's ISI. Pakistan was preparing the Taliban to invade Afghanistan. But now more than 8,000 Jaish and Lashkar militants are moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The militants, along with the Taliban, attacked security forces in Afghanistan and are now occupying the area. The world is amazed to see the Taliban reach Kabul in such a short time. It would not have been easy for the Taliban to occupy Afghanistan without the help of Pakistan. Afghan forces appeared to have surrendered without fighting the Taliban in several places. They handed over the weapons to the Taliban.

Security experts around the world are concerned that high-tech weapons in the United States should not be a threat to the world. ISI can provide or facilitate these weapons to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir. Made in America weapons have been seized from terrorists killed by Jammu and Kashmir security guards over the past few years. Security agencies already suspect that the weapons were being smuggled through Afghanistan to terrorists in Kashmir. Thousands of American assault rifles, grenades and several surveillance systems have fallen into the hands of the Taliban. Which is in danger of being used against India. So the Indian security system is on alert. Authorities are keeping a close eye on Pakistani terrorist movements.