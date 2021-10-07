Pakistani agencies using 'hybrid terrorists' to carry out targeted killings in Kashmir valley: Govt sources

Pakistan-based terrorist groups are using hybrid terrorists to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, said top government sources on Thursday.

The information comes on a day when two teachers were killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

"The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," top government sources told ANI.

They said the security forces have received inputs about many of these youth and strict action is underway.

Sources said the number of such youth is quite significant and their identification is being done rapidly.

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

