Pakistani terrorist killed; arms, ammunition recovered after encounter in J-K's Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist, who was active for the past six months was neutralised during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

The IGP informed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, which indicated that a major incident was going to take place.

Two terrorists opened fire from a building when a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy was approaching it on Thursday, following which security forces used rocket launchers to neutralise a terrorist at night.

"Two terrorists opened fire from a building when a BSF convoy was approaching it. None of us was injured. Security forces surrounded them, and an encounter ensued. We used rocket launchers, and a militant was neutralised at night," said Kumar.

He added that a search was difficult at night, therefore it was carried out in the morning today.

"The body of a Pakistani terrorist, called Usman, was found. He was active for the past 6 months. AK 47, magazines, grenade, rocket launcher grenade found. This shows that a major incident was going to take place," the IGP added.

Earlier today, Kumar said a major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day after one terrorist was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Operation is over now. A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. National Highway will open for traffic shortly," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting the IGP Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

