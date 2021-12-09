Pakistan's first reaction after the death of CDS Bipin Rawat

India's first Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of the Pakistan Joint Staff Committee, and General Kamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, have expressed their condolences over the death of CDS Bipin Rawat. Pakistan's army chief Bajwa and Bipin Rawat knew each other and both were stationed together on a front in Africa.

CDS General Rawat and General Bajwa both joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in 2008. According to a report, General Rawat was assigned to lead the North Kiev Brigade of the Congo as part of the peacekeeping operation, while General Bajwa led the South Kiev Brigade. Soldiers from many countries were involved in the peace process.

Pakistan Air Force chiefs have also expressed grief over the death of General Rawat. General Bipin Rawat used to openly criticize and respond to the nefarious policies of China and Pakistan. The deaths of CDS General Bipin Rawat and others in the helicopter crash were deeply saddening, officials of the three Pakistani armies said. Chief of the Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu also expressed his condolences over the death of General Rawat and others.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also expressed deep grief over the death of General Rawat and others in the accident. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry tweeted, "Bangladesh has lost a wonderful friend. Our condolences to the people of India and the bereaved families. " CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others in an Indian Air Force helicopter died in an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.