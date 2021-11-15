Parents shot at during daughter's B'day party in UP

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 15 A young couple was shot at by their brother-in-law while they were celebrating their eight-year-old daughter's birthday in the house.

Pooja, and her husband Mohit Sharma have been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The accused has been arrested.

The incident took place at the Khidarpur village in Bulandshahr district on Saturday night when the family, their friends and neighbours were on the terrace of the house for the cake cutting ceremony.

The accused, Moolchand a.k.a. Moola Kumar, suddenly opened fire at the couple even as the eight-year-old girl Harshita begged him to let her parents go.

Moolchand and Mohit Sharma were involved in a property dispute, police said.

Sources said that Moolchand then left the terrace after shooting the couple, waving his pistol in the air.

Shatrughan Yadav, the station house officer (SHO) of Khanpur, said, "The accused, Moolchand, fired four rounds from his pistol at his brother and sister-in-law. He had argued with his brother over distribution of paternal land prior to the party and during the event. The family and guests initially thought that it was celebratory firing."

