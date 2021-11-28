Parliamentary Affairs Minister to meet floor leaders of political parties in Parliament today

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is scheduled to take place in Parliament at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Notably, the winter session will commence on November 29.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive committee will also hold a meeting separately at Parliament Annexe on Sunday.

An all-party meeting will be held on Sunday ahead of the start of the winter session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of the floor leaders.

Three of the bills on the government's agenda are intended to replace ordinances.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on November 29.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

