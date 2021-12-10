Parliamentary panel summons immigration, CISF, aviation officials over crowd mismanagement at airports

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation has taken serious note of the mismanagement of the crowd at airports across the country including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had called a high-level meeting with all aviation stakeholders including Delhi airport CEO, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman and other top officials, as the ministry received several complaints related to crowd mismanagement and delay in COVID testing at the airports.

The parliamentary panel led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh summoned top aviation officials including Immigration Commissioner, DG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), MoCA Secretary, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and asked them to deal with crowd management and improve security checkpoints and manpower.

The panel chairman also advised increasing the immigration counter.

Speaking to ANI, TG Venkatesh said, "After receiving several complaints on social media and with the ministry we have immediately called concern officials for the meeting and directed them to tackle and improve the crowd management at the airports. A meeting was held with airport officials and the Home Ministry where we requested them to increase the number of immigration counters and security checkpoints."

The panel has also discussed the pricing of the COVID test at the airport. Rapid-PCR test is mandatory who are arriving from "at risk" countries. Currently, the Delhi airport is charging Rs 3,900 as against Rs 4,500.

"International passengers are complaining of the high cost of the rapid-PCR test at the airports," the parliamentary committee chairman told MoCA officials.

The committee asked the officials to look into the matter and consider a reduction of the charges.

The parliamentary panel also raised concerns about the waterlogging or flood-like situations that arise at the Delhi airport in the rainy season resulting in delay or cancellation of many flights. The panel has advised the officials to increase the number of seats at the airport as well as the lounge area with enough supply of refreshments.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor