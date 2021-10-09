Parliamentary standing committees reconstituted, Shashi Tharoor continues to chair panel on Information Technology

Parliamentary standing committees have been reconstituted for a new term and Congress members continue to head panels on Home, Information Technology and Environment and Forests.

Most of the 24 committees that were reconstituted continue to be headed by the chairpersons who were at the helm earlier.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor continues to be the chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Technology though BJP MPs had sought his removal.

Congress leader Anand Sharma continues to head the committee on Home Affairs. Another party leader Jairam Ramesh continues to head the Committee on Science & Technology, Environment and Forests and Climate Change.

BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi has been made Chairman of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Earlier, Bhupendra Yadav was the chairman of the committee and he is now Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and also of Labour and Employment

Three Rajya Sabha members of ShivSena have been moved to new committees. Sanjay Raut from Defence to External Affairs, Anil Desai from Coal and Steel to Commerce and Priyanka Chaturvedi from Commerce to Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Ram Gopal Yadav heads the committee on Health and Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh on Railways, Jayant Sinha on Finance and Jagadambika Pal on Urban Development.

The panels have been reconstituted with effect from September 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

