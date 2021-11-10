Partly cloudy sky, AQI 'very poor' for Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi-NCR woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday morning with minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius and air quality in the 'very poor' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature for the day will settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 28.6 per cent and 13.4 degrees Celsius, both one notch above and below normal for this time of the year.

With a dip in the temperatures and change in the wind direction, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9.30 a.m. was recorded at 362 (very poor) by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM 2.5 and PM at 9 a.m. was 200 and 319, respectively.

Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said that the capital's AQI on Wednesday will remain in the 'very poor' category.

"Winds coming from the northwest direction at 925 mb have slowed down but are favourable for transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. However, its impact on Delhi's PM2.5 is gradually reducing," it said.

Today's share of crop residue burning is 27 per cent in PM 2.5.

AQI is likely to improve further but remain in the very poor category due to partially cloudy conditions and shallow mixing layer height, SAFAR added.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 87 per cent.

