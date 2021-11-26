Party turns out to be a super spreader! Another 116 medical college students test covid positive, tally reaches 182

The number of coronavirus patients has been declining in the last few days. There is a shocking news coming from Karnataka. Another 116 people have been diagnosed with corona at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka. The majority of corona positive patients are students. With such a large number of new cases coming to light, the number of corona patients in college has now risen to 182. About 400 students are studying in this college.

Yesterday, Thursday, 66 medical students tested positive for corona and two hostels of the institute were sealed. Since then, about 690 students, staff and contacts from the institute have gone through tests. This has now increased to 116 patients. Notably, everyone who has had corona has been vaccinated.

According to Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, a big event was held at the college a week ago, which led to an increase in corona infection. Parents of some of the students were also present at the event. Therefore, all of them have been asked to undergo covid test. All those found positive have been quarantined.