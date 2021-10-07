Passport Ranking 2021: Passports of Japan & Singapore most powerful; checkout India' ranking

Since the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, many countries have made a number of changes to their visas and passports. These changes have also affected their passports. Meanwhile, the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world has been announced. Accordingly, Japan and Singapore currently have the most powerful passports in the world, while Pakistan and North Korea currently have the weakest passports in the world.

According to the World Most Powerful Passport 2021 ranking, India is ranked 90th along with Burkina Faso and Tajikistan. Henley & Partners has released the ranking of the most powerful pasport country in the world. According to this ranking, passport holders of these countries can enter 58 countries without a visa. The Henley Passport Index ranks all passports in the world, which passport holders can visit without a visa. However, the Henley Passport Index does not take into account the temporary travel bans imposed by many countries around the world due to Covid-19.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Japan and Singapore have a score of 192 and are at the top. This means that passport holders from these countries can travel to 192 countries around the world without a visa. At the same time, passports from countries like Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan are the least powerful.

These are the 10 countries with powerful passports

- Japan, Singapore (Score - 192)

- Germany, South Korea (Score - 190)

- Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (Score - 189)

- Austria, Denmark (Score - 188)

- France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (Score - 187)

- Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland (Score - 186)

- Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (Score - 185)

- Australia, Canada (Score - 184)

- Hungary (Score - 183)

- Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (Score - 182)