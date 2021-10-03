Patanjali Yog Peeth Sadhvi jumps off building in Haridwar

A Patanjali Yog Peeth Sadhvi on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top of a building in Haridwar.

As per information shared by trainee DSP Parvez Ali, the woman jumped off the building of Vedic Kanya Gurukulum, which is a branch of Patanjali Yog Peeth in Haridwar. Following the incident, the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The victim, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, has been identified as Vidagya (24).

"The girl was living in Vedic Kanya Gurukulum for the last six years. A suicide note has been recovered," said Ali while addressing the media.

Citing the suicide note, the trainee DSP pointed towards religious reasons to be the probable reason for suicide.

The body will be sent for post-mortem and the relatives of the Sadhvi have been informed about the incident, informed the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

