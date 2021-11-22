Pathankot: If grenade has been hurled then there must be some terror angle, says AIG Counter Intelligence

The Punjab state Counter Intelligence wing has reached the spot to investigate the grenade blast that took place early morning on Monday at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul.

"Local Police, Counter Intelligence, CID are working together. No arrests made yet, we are collecting evidence and will take action based on the facts. If a grenade has been hurled then there must be some terror angle, we are probing," AIG- Counter Intelligence Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

According to the sources, a grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

CCTV footage will be probed in the matter.

No injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, according to the sources.

Earlier in January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by highly armed terrorists.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor