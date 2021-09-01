Patna SP says probe underway into alleged incident of policeman throwing hot milk on tea boy
By ANI | Published: September 1, 2021 03:45 AM2021-09-01T03:45:25+5:302021-09-01T03:55:03+5:30
After the video of a policeman throwing hot milk on a tea boy went viral, Bihar police on Tuesday said that a probe is being conducted into the alleged incident.
After the video of a policeman throwing hot milk on a tea boy went viral, Bihar police on Tuesday said that a probe is being conducted into the alleged incident.
Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (Central) Patna, Ambrish Rahul said, "An investigation is being done over the allegation that a policeman had thrown hot milk on a boy tea vendor. A video of the incident has gone viral."
"Will take action if the allegation is proved," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app